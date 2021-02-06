UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Pakistan Review Regional, International Developments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, reviewed the prospects of further growing their bilateral relations across all fronts.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Pakistani leader wherein they discussed regional and international issues of interest as well as ways of advancing cooperation between the two countries in confronting the menacing threat of terrorism to regional security and stability.

They also discussed the latest developments in the global battle against COVID-19 and underlined the importance of accelerating cooperation to staunch the virus' spread.

