Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Pakistan Review Growing Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today reviewed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the prospects of growing relations on all fronts, while discussing a number of regional and international issues of interest.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received a call from the Pakistani leader wherein they deliberated ways of strengthening joint action and solidifying regional and global peace and stability.

The conversation touched on the continuing efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against COVID-19, with the two leaders enunciating the importance of ensuring global synergy to stem the economic, social and humanitarian fallout of the pandemic.

