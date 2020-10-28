Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, to discuss the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of strengthening them in all areas, as well as various regional developments and several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Hamdok also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, ways of handling its implications, and the efforts of the two countries and the international community to limit its humanitarian, health and economic effects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Hamdok on the recent signing of the peace accord by the Sudanese Government in Juba, hoping that it will reinforce security, stability and peace in Sudan while stressing his confidence in the ability of the Sudanese people to move forward towards peace and build a brighter future for generations to come based on coexistence, tolerance and cooperation.

During the phone call, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE’s constant support for Sudan, to ensure its safety, security and stability and achieve its aspirations for development, peace and prosperity.

Hamdok thanked the UAE's continued support for Sudan, stressing the deep bilateral brotherly ties between the two countries.

He also lauded the stance of Sheikh Mohamed and his initiatives to establish the foundations of peace and stability in the region.