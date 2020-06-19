UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Sudan Discuss Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with Sudan's Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, ways of further strengthening the brotherly relations between the two nations.

This came over a call today, during which H.H. Sheikh Mohamed assured the Sudanese premier of the UAE's support for his country at the transitional period it is going through, expressing his sincere wishes of success for the Sudanese government to achieve the ambitions of the people of Sudan for development and stability.

They exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of common interest as well as the latest developments related to the global fight against COVID-19.

The two parties underlined the importance of strengthening regional peace and stability while resolving disputes and differences through dialogue and peaceful means.

The prime minister of Sudan thanked the UAE for supporting his country during the coronavirus health crisis, stressing the depth of the UAE-Sudan relations and the strong bonds between their peoples.

