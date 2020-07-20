(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th July 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today inquired and was reassured about the health the Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

During a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the Amir of Kuwait good health and wellness. He also wished the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait expressed his thanks for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appreciating this initiative which embodies the depth of good relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.