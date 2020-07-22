UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Reassured On King Salman's Health

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman's health

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st July 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today inquired and was reassured about the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished King Salman good health and wellness. He also wished the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

King Salman expressed his thanks for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud July 2020

Recent Stories

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.