Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated the UAE National Jiu Jitsu Team who won the Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2019, which concluded in Abu Dhabi Sunday.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomed at Qasr Al Bahr today the champs who finished the Ju-Jitsu World Championship with a rich haul of 52 medals across various categories and weight classes.

"Our champs are continuing their impressive track record of achievements with a top-notch performance that reflects the advanced level they have secured and the high potential they boast," said Sheikh Mohamed, wishing them further success across various regional and international forums.

The players expressed sincere thanks to Sheikh Mohamed's support which they affirmed earned the sport an impressive presence in the Emirati society.

Attending the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

The Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2019, organised by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, concluded on Sunday.

A glut of medals for the UAE marked the final day of the Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2019 with Talib Al Kirbi and Obaid Al Kaabi winning Gold in the Masters category at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. Khalid Al Kaabi, Ibrahim Abdulla, and Humaid Al Blooshi clinched Silver medals for the UAE while Wael Al Naqbi, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Rashed Al Naqbi, and Mubarak Jassem won Bronze medals, bringing the UAE’s total tally in the Masters category to nine medals at this year’s World Championship.