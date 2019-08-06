Mohamed bin Zayed receives 'Ambassadors of Giving'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, in the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, a delegation of students who volunteered in Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Zanzibar during their summer vacation, as part of the fourth round of the "Ambassadors of Giving Programme", an initiative developed by the Ministry of education that involves a new, comprehensive and contemporary learning vision in which the educational objectives integrate with one another. The initiative is based on several factors: innovation, giving and a vision of the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed by the students, accompanied by several academic leaders and supervisors, about the goals of their team, which included spreading the values of giving, solidarity, assistance, cooperation and love.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that voluntary work and promoting the values of giving and cooperation are fundamental pillars of the UAE’s humanitarian policy since its establishment. The country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established a consistent and authentic voluntary approach, due to its moral values and its commitment to ensuring the happiness of people and preserving their dignity, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of instilling the culture of giving and cooperation among the Emirati people, through humanitarian development and launching initiatives in various countries, adding that the UAE was founded on values and cultures based on good deeds.

The delegation thanked the UAE’s leadership for supporting students, by launching many initiatives and projects that aim to develop their overall personalities, especially their humanitarian awareness.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The 80 members of the Ambassadors of Giving team spent two weeks in Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Zanzibar to take part in several humanitarian and charitable activities, including the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of schools and drinking water facilities. The team also organised a scouting programme, under the theme, "Learning by Work."

The programme, launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Education to coincide with the Year of Giving, enables active students in volunteering and giving to engage in humanitarian and voluntary programmes and projects abroad. This will, in turn, develop and foster the students’ values of volunteering and giving and will elevate the UAE's role in the global humanitarian work.