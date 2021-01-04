UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives 'FIFA' President

Mon 04th January 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, at the Beach Palace, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the FIFA president, wishing him a successful visit to the UAE During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint cooperation and coordination between the concerned sports authorities in the UAE and FIFA to promote and advance the Emirati football sport, in addition to the game's role in consolidating the values of tolerance and cooperation as it is a language of peace, love and global communication.

Sheikh Mohamed and Infantino reviewed the most important challenges and difficulties faced by the continuity of regional and international sports competitions and tournaments during 2020 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIFA President lauded the UAE’s keenness to host the most prominent international sports fora and platforms that bring together sports stars, fans and stakeholders from different countries of the world to discuss ways to develop the sport in all its aspects by considering different experiences and proposing creative solutions and ideas.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

