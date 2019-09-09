UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives ADAC Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADAC delegation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th September 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, ADAC.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the delegation members the progress of plans being implemented by ADAC to develop the aviation sector.

The delegation members expressed their delight at meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised his support to the vital sectors, contributing to the comprehensive development in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADAC, attended the meeting.

