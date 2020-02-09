UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Albanian Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, who is visiting the country to attend the UN-Habitat's 10th World Urban Forum.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Albanian Prime Minister, noting the strong ties between the two countries, and the UAE's keenness to further develop relations across multiple sectors.

The two sides held discussions on how to further bolster UAE-Albania bilateral ties.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Rama also exchanged regional and international developments of mutual interest.

For his part, Rama expressed his cheer for visiting the country, extending his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the development support provided to his country.

Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammad Mir Abdullah Yusuf Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Greece, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Albania, were present during the meeting.

