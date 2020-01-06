Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a delegation from the Aqdar World Summit.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed by the delegation members about their future visions and ideas for developing the summit's programmes and work through its annual sessions, to promote sustainable development to societies and individuals.

"The UAE was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on solid foundations of credibility, trust, mutual respect and cooperation with the peoples of the world and other countries. This is why the UAE has attained steady progress and an excellent reputation. What our country has achieved must be preserved, and you are the ambassadors in embodying this image, by promoting the authentic Emirati values and the culture of our people and society, especially through your contributions and positive presence in international events and forums," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

He also highlighted the necessity for the Emirati people to convey the country’s culture to the world, as well as its principles based on love, tolerance and peace while upholding the values of humanity and preserving human rights and human dignity.

The delegation members praised His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his support, which has ensured the summit’s success and enabled it to achieve its goals.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The annual summit aims to draft effective strategies to raise awareness of the challenges facing individuals and societies alike. It also aims to unify educational, ethical and preventive concepts among institutions, promote cooperation among experts and support human resources through sustainable knowledge, as well as achieve the goals of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme - Aqdar.