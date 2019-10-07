UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Arab Parliament Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received a delegation from the Arab Parliament at Qasr Al Bahr.

He also received the participants of the launch of the "Arab Document on Women's Rights in the UAE", who were accompanied by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

The meeting touched on the role of the Arab Parliament in achieving the aspirations of the Arab people in terms of development and stability, as well as a positive collaboration between the parliaments and governments in realising such aspirations and addressing the challenges facing Arab societies.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Arab Parliament has a vital role to play in strengthening intra-Arab relations, deepening joint Arab action, advocating Arab causes in regional and international parliamentary events and building bridges of communication between the Arabs and the people of the world.

He praised the "Arab Document on Women's Rights in the UAE", which will be launched by the Arab Parliament in collaboration with the FNC, saying that the launch testifies to the importance attached by the Arab world to women and their role in development and progress.

The members of the delegation commended the support given by the UAE leadership to women and the country's efforts in fostering women's role in the development process.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Women From Arab

Recent Stories

Montpellier call Top 14 salary cap fine 'Stalinist ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister leaves for China

36 minutes ago

Animated Murray recovers from slow start to win Sh ..

36 minutes ago

Four members of Indian family drown trying to take ..

37 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif files review petition in Arshad Malik ..

37 minutes ago

Lloris out for the rest of the year, says Deschamp ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.