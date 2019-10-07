Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received a delegation from the Arab Parliament at Qasr Al Bahr.

He also received the participants of the launch of the "Arab Document on Women's Rights in the UAE", who were accompanied by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

The meeting touched on the role of the Arab Parliament in achieving the aspirations of the Arab people in terms of development and stability, as well as a positive collaboration between the parliaments and governments in realising such aspirations and addressing the challenges facing Arab societies.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Arab Parliament has a vital role to play in strengthening intra-Arab relations, deepening joint Arab action, advocating Arab causes in regional and international parliamentary events and building bridges of communication between the Arabs and the people of the world.

He praised the "Arab Document on Women's Rights in the UAE", which will be launched by the Arab Parliament in collaboration with the FNC, saying that the launch testifies to the importance attached by the Arab world to women and their role in development and progress.

The members of the delegation commended the support given by the UAE leadership to women and the country's efforts in fostering women's role in the development process.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.