ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call today from Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields. The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the President of Argentina tackled the latest developments on COVID-19 and the importance of coordinating work and unifying efforts globally to contain the pandemic and alleviate its impacts.