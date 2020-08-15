UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Bahrain's King Congratulations On Historic Peace Treaty

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during which they reviewed the close bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation and coordination and exchanged views on an array of the latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual interest.

King Hamad congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the historic peace step taken by the UAE towards Israel, stressing that it will contribute to strengthening peace and boosting stability in the middle East in a way that serves the aspirations of its peoples for security, progress and prosperity.

He praised the peace treaty between the UAE, the U.S. and Israel that allowed the stopping of the Israeli decision to annex Palestinian territories, describing it as a ''historic diplomatic achievement'' that will preserve the two-state solution and maintain the opportunities for peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

King Hamad also commended the UAE’s honorable stances in defending the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations, mainly the Palestinian Cause.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and gratitude to King Hamad and his pride in the harmony between the two countries regarding regional issues.

He also highlighted his appreciation of Bahrain’s positions and good efforts in support of endeavors to bring about peace and security to the region for the benefit of its states and peoples.

