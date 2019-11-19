UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Bill Gates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bill Gates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, today.

Gates is currently on a visit to the UAE to attend the "Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi" held in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Gates and discussed with him cooperation to deal with epidemic and communicable diseases across the world, especially polio, and the positive steps taken to achieve this goal during the past period.

They also discussed the role of the forum in mobilising international efforts to assist vulnerable people in eliminating the serious diseases threatening them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed lauded the role played by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in tackling diseases and expressed his happiness over the fruitful cooperation with the foundation in this regard.

Gates also extended his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, to which H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratefulness and appreciation.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Office; H.H. Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Hessa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

Related Topics

World Polio UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Bill Gates Court

Recent Stories

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

2 minutes ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

2 minutes ago

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugur ..

3 minutes ago

German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prepar ..

3 minutes ago

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.