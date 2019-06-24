UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Brazilian Minister Of Science, Technology, Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis Marcos Pontes, the Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications, and reviewed prospects for fostering bilateral relations.

The meeting explored ways of advancing bilateral investments in areas of innovation, which the two sides agreed has become an essential requirement for sustainable development and competitiveness in addition to being a key tenet for establishing a knowledge-based economy.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Brazilian minister also reviewed an array of issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Saud Court

Recent Stories

ASEAN Creating Largest Free Trade Area, Developing ..

5 minutes ago

Winter Olympics 2026 to Be Held in Italy's Milan, ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition to face anarchy among own ranks: Sumsam ..

5 minutes ago

3 terrorists killed in encounter: SSP Irfan Bahadu ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in SCO d ..

10 minutes ago

Egypt in Touch With Russia, UN to Promote Politica ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.