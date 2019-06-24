Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis Marcos Pontes, the Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications, and reviewed prospects for fostering bilateral relations.

The meeting explored ways of advancing bilateral investments in areas of innovation, which the two sides agreed has become an essential requirement for sustainable development and competitiveness in addition to being a key tenet for establishing a knowledge-based economy.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Brazilian minister also reviewed an array of issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.