Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who is in the country on an official state visit.

An official reception took place at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of Brazil was played, followed by a 21-gun salute.

President Bolsonaro was greeting by Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saluted the officials accompanying the Brazilian President.

The reception was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman; Dr.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health; Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Hafsa Abdulla Mohamed Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, among other Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

The Brazilian delegation included, Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of State Chief of Staff of the Presidency; Osmar Terra, Minister of Citizenship; Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications; Augusto Heleno, Secretary of Institutional Security; Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE; Rodrigo Pacheco; Senator for Minas Gerais in Brazil, and Celio Faria, Senior Special Advisor to the President.