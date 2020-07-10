ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed today with the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

In a phone call, the two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Brazilian President tackled the latest developments on COVID-19 and the importance of coordinating work and unifying efforts globally to contain the pandemic and alleviate its impacts as well as ways to develop cooperation between the UAE and Brazil in this regard.

Bolsonaro extended his thanks and appreciation for the medical aid and equipment presented by the UAE to support his country's efforts and enhance the work of the medical personnel in the sector to curb the novel coronavirus.

He also commended His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's initiatives at developing international cooperation and solidarity, especially in times of adversity and crisis, to meet the challenges witnessed by all countries.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided more than 1,046 tonnes of supplies to more than 70 countries, which benefited more than one million medical workers in those countries in various parts of the world.