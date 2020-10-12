Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Benjamin Netanyahu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the progression of bilateral relations in view of the peace accord the two countries recently signed.

The officials also reviewed the steps being taken to enhance UAE-Israel cooperation in various development and economic fields.

The two sides also affirmed that the normalisation of relations is a step to enhance regional peace, stability and security, and paves the way for a new phase of cooperation.

They also expressed their great appreciation for the vital role played by the US and President Donald Trump in reaching a peace accord.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to exert all efforts to achieve peace, stability and development for the interest of all, without exception.

The two sides also discussed a number of various issues including strengthening cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, ways to empower youth in the region, the principles or tolerance and cooperation and the importance of dialogue in building friendships and lasting peace.