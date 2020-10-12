UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Call From Benjamin Netanyahu

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Benjamin Netanyahu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the progression of bilateral relations in view of the peace accord the two countries recently signed.

The officials also reviewed the steps being taken to enhance UAE-Israel cooperation in various development and economic fields.

The two sides also affirmed that the normalisation of relations is a step to enhance regional peace, stability and security, and paves the way for a new phase of cooperation.

They also expressed their great appreciation for the vital role played by the US and President Donald Trump in reaching a peace accord.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to exert all efforts to achieve peace, stability and development for the interest of all, without exception.

The two sides also discussed a number of various issues including strengthening cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, ways to empower youth in the region, the principles or tolerance and cooperation and the importance of dialogue in building friendships and lasting peace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Trump All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.06 a barrel T ..

6 minutes ago

‘PM has approved my resignation as SAPM on Infor ..

13 minutes ago

Former SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza calls on PM

19 minutes ago

US magazine Forbes names Pakistani Footballer amon ..

33 minutes ago

Six power pilferers booked

22 minutes ago

Israel reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.