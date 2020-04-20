Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charles

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th April 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Charles discussed ties of friendship between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as global efforts to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed delight that Prince Charles had recovered from coronavirus and wished him continued good health.

He also offered his condolences to the Prince of Wales and to the British people on the victims of coronavirus, wishing speedy recovery to the patients and expressing UAE's solidarity with the United Kingdom during these testing times.

Prince Charles thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and solidarity with the British people in the face of this global challenge.