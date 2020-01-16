UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Canadian PM's Phone Call

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today, received a phone call from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Trudeau discussed ways to strengthen the strong friendship between the UAE and Canada to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, particularly the current events in the middle East, and means to maintain the security, stability and peace of the region and work to contain tension and avoid escalation.

They emphasised the importance of pursuing diplomatic approach and dialogue to address regional issues.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Trudeau on the Canadian victims of the Ukrainian plane crash.

Trudeau thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere and noble feelings.

