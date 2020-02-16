UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives CEO Of Naval Group

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Hervé Guillou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Naval Group, a global leader in naval defence, on Sunday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Hervé discussed the potential for cooperation between the France-based Naval Group and the Emirati naval defence companies, as well as various topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

