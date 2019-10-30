Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Sea Palace, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Raytheon Company, Dr. Thomas A. Kennedy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Dr. Kennedy discussed ways to develop cooperation between Raytheon and Emirati companies and institutions in a bid to promote the UAE's industry capacities.

Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended the meeting.