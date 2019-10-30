UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Chairman Of Raytheon Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Sea Palace, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Raytheon Company, Dr. Thomas A. Kennedy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Dr. Kennedy discussed ways to develop cooperation between Raytheon and Emirati companies and institutions in a bid to promote the UAE's industry capacities.

Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Industry Court

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

6 minutes ago

Abdullah hammers 205, all three Quaid-e Azam Troph ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochi ..

13 minutes ago

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and WWF-Pakis ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan's Women Cricket Team wins T20 series

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.