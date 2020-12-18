Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Milley discussed cooperation and joint coordination level in the defence and military affairs in the best interest of the two friendly countries and enhances their strategic cooperation.

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Major General Saleh Mohammed Mujrin Al Ameri, Commander of the Land Forces, and members of the delegation accompanying the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended the meeting.