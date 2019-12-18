Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief of Staff of US Army

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th December 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of US the Army.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and General McConville discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries, particularly in defence and military fields.

They also reviewed a number of topics of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Lt. General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces and members of the delegation accompanying the Chief of Staff of the US Army.