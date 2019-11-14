Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central Command

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie, Commander of United States Central Command, at Al Shati Palace on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General McKenzie discussed ways of bolstering bilateral relations and joint coordination between the two friendly countries across military and defence fields. They also touched on a range of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.