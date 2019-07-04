UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Condolence Call From King Salman On Death Of Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolence call from King Salman on death of Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia offering his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

King Salman expressed his deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and grant patience and solace to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his family.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation for King Salman's kind gesture, wishing the Kingdom continued safety, security, and progress.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Progress Saudi Arabia Saud Family From

Recent Stories

General Sports Authority holds meeting with nation ..

16 minutes ago

UMEX, SimTEX 2020 Higher Organising Committee hold ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Post increases 116 % revenue compare to F ..

1 minute ago

Seven injured in Pishin road mishap

1 minute ago

Three Pak swimmers to feature in FINA World C'ship ..

1 minute ago

Aisha Butti named among &#039;World’s Most Influ ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.