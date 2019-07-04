Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolence call from King Salman on death of Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia offering his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

King Salman expressed his deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and grant patience and solace to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his family.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation for King Salman's kind gesture, wishing the Kingdom continued safety, security, and progress.