Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Condolences Of Brazilian President On Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilian President on death of Sultan bin Zayed

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday received a telephone call from President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who expressed his sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday received a telephone call from President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who expressed his sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Bolsonaro also conveyed his condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him good health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Brazilian leader for his noble feelings, wishing his country further progress and prosperity.

More Stories From Middle East

