Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed bin Salman on death of Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received condolences of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed.

In a phone call, Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Nahyan Family and the Emirati people.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended thanks and appreciation to Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his fraternal feelings, wishing him good health and more stability and security to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.