UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Condolences Of Sisterly Countries On Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of sisterly countries on death of Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have accepted the condolences offered by delegations of a number of sisterly and friendly countries, government departments, Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The mourners offered their condolences at Al Mushrif Palace to the sons of Sheikh Sultan: Dr Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in heaven and provide Al Nahyan's Family and the UAE people with patience and solace to bear the great loss. They also conveyed the condolences of their countries' leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The delegations included Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province; Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Conference; Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court of Oman; Major General Ibrahim Jaber, Member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council; Zubeida Jalal Khan, Defense Production Minister of Pakistan; and Dr Hamdullah Mohib the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan.

Receiving the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of Sheikhs.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Governor UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Saud Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Firing incidents claims two lives in Quetta

19 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Model court awards life imprisonment to ..

21 seconds ago

Moscow, Mumbai Seek to Cooperate in Transport, Urb ..

23 seconds ago

Pb govt to set up 'Arazi Centres' by Dec 31: Malik ..

25 seconds ago

Ban lifted from issuance of arms licenses in Sindh ..

32 seconds ago

Lahore High Court bans TV coverage of protests on ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.