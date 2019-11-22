UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Condolences Of Ukrainian President, Ethiopian Premier On Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Ukrainian president, Ethiopian premier on death of Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday received two phone calls from Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed where they expressed their sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders also conveyed their condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him continued good health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked them for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries continued progress and development.

