Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Condolences Of World Leaders On Death Of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:15 AM



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received condolences from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; King Abdullah II of Jordan, and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In phone calls, the Arab leaders extended their heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed.

They prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to Al Nahyan Family and the UAE people.

They also offered their condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished him good health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended thanks and appreciation to the Arab leaders for their fraternal feelings. He also wished them well and good health enduring security and stability for their respective countries.

