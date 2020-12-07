UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Coordinating Minister For Maritime Affairs Of Indonesia

Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pandjaitan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and to promote cooperation in the maritime, investment and economic fields between the two counties.

They exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Pandjaitan conveyed greetings of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

He also conveyed the Indonesian President's thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for his initiative to build a mosque named after his name in Diplomatic Area of Abu Dhabi to rename Al Ma’arid Street, one of the capital’s key roads, in honour of the Indonesian President.

Sheikh Mohamed asked the Indonesian Minister to pass on his greetings to President Widodo and his best wishes to the people of Indonesia.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and members of the delegation accompanying the Indonesian Minister.

