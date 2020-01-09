(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Quesada discussed cooperation and ways to enhance ties between the two countries in the light of the keenness of the two leaderships to boost them in all fields in the best interest of the two countries.

The two leaders also tackled the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.