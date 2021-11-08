UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Crown Prince Of Luxembourg

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Crown Prince Guillaume, of Luxembourg, at Qasr Al Bahr, and discussed enhancing ties of friendship and prospects for joint investment and economic cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Luxembourg Heir Apparent also took stock of an array of issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

The meeting also touched on Expo 2020 Dubai and innovations on display for sustainability solutions and challenges.

In attendance were H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Luxembourg 2020

Recent Stories

Trump Says May Announce Decision on Re-Election Af ..

Trump Says May Announce Decision on Re-Election After November 2022 Midterm Vote

9 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of HCT stude ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of HCT students at Expo 2020 Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Czech Parliament's Lower House Holds ..

Newly Elected Czech Parliament's Lower House Holds First Organizational Meeting ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Chairman of W ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum

46 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi meets UAE’s youngest publisher ..

Bodour Al Qasimi meets UAE’s youngest publisher at meeting with Emirates Publi ..

1 hour ago
 Couple Wins Lawsuit Over Health Issues Caused by W ..

Couple Wins Lawsuit Over Health Issues Caused by Wind Turbines in France - Repor ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.