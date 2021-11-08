Mohamed bin Zayed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Crown Prince Guillaume, of Luxembourg, at Qasr Al Bahr, and discussed enhancing ties of friendship and prospects for joint investment and economic cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Luxembourg Heir Apparent also took stock of an array of issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

The meeting also touched on Expo 2020 Dubai and innovations on display for sustainability solutions and challenges.

In attendance were H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.