UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Delegates From 'top Performing' Government Departments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegates from 'top performing' government departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday representatives from the UAE's top five best performing government service centres.

During the reception, held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the representatives noting their dedication and commitment to the workplace.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince called on them to continue their efforts to provide distinguished services and utilise teamwork to achieve innovative solutions to further improve workplace practices.

The delegates expressed their delight in meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

They also relayed their pride in being recognised for their workplace efforts.

In September this year, the best and worst performing government service centres were announced following a comprehensive evaluation of 600 centres within 29 government bodies across the Emirates.

The top five government services centres were the Fujairah Centre of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; the Ajman Centre of the Ministry of Education; the Ajman Traffic and Licensing Centre of the UAE Ministry of Interior; Sharjah's Wasit Police Station of the UAE Ministry of Interior, and the Ras Al Khaimah Centre of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

Related Topics

Police Station UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Traffic September From Government Best Top Housing

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq ter ..

18 minutes ago

PM Khan’s visit to China: China’s culture mini ..

35 minutes ago

65% Pakistanis think Imran Khan’s government wil ..

1 hour ago

PTI-led govt determine to keep its words on nation ..

13 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with gains 08 October 2019

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to participate in ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.