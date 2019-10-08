Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation from International Association of Chiefs of Police

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday a delegation from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, IACP, at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior was also present at the reception, where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Interior and the IACP, that will see the Association open a regional office in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE's hosting of the regional office further strengthens its position as a hub for international organisations and their activities. He noted the importance of joint cooperation and in supporting international bodies in their work to promote human rights, security, development and stability.

Members of the delegation expressed their delight at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, praising the UAE police force for keeping pace with the latest modern policing technologies.