UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Delegation Of Pacific Council On International Policy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific Council on International Policy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Tuesday received a delegation of the Pacific Council on International Policy, led by Jerrold D. Green, the President and CEO of the Los Angeles-based Council.

His Highness exchanged friendly conversations on prospects for potential cooperation between the Council and relevant research institutions and centers in the UAE with a view to forging solutions and ideas conducive to helping world societies survive current and future challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and global prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

31 minutes ago

Representatives of 13 US universities visit educat ..

4 minutes ago

Airbus Resumes Operations at Plant in China's Tian ..

4 minutes ago

Daily exposure to ozone pollution ups mortality ri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.