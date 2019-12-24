(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received the family of Dr. Pat and Marian Kennedy, the founders of the 'Kanad Hospital' - formerly known as 'Oasis Hospital' - who contributed to the development of healthcare in Al Ain since the 1960s.

During the meeting, held at the Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness welcomed the Kennedy family, commending the role that Dr. Pat and Marian Kennedy played in developing healthcare in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in particular.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to two persons who made their mark in establishing healthcare in the country since its foundation."

Sheikh Mohamed added that the United Arab Emirates "appreciates the efforts of everyone who contributed to the march of its progress and development.

His Highness added that the two doctors "came to the region at a difficult time, but they contributed with their efforts and sincerity in helping the families to overcome many health difficulties."

For their part, members of the Kennedy family - accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court - expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for renaming the 'Oasis Hospital' as 'Kanad Hospital' in recognition of the Kennedy's family faithful efforts during the past 60 years.

This week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan instructed to change the name of the 'Oasis Hospital' to 'Kanad Hospital.' The hospital will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2020. One Hundred and twenty thousand infants were born at the hospital since its foundation.