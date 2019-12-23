Mohamed bin Zayed receives ECSSR Tolerance and Coexistence Programme delegation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received a delegation of the Tolerance and Coexistence Programme, at Al Bahr Palace.

The programme is launched by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, in its second session with the participation of a number of Imams and scholars in the country.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged views on the objectives of the programme and the importance of enhancing tolerance, coexistence and respect of the other values as well as the scientific and methodological foundations necessary to link tolerance to the Emirati national identity.

In turn, the delegation praised the efforts and role played by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to boost all that is related to human and noble values so that tolerance in the UAE will be a work platform, lifestyle and a unique role model in the region and the globe, in addition to enhancing the pioneering role of the country as a global capital for tolerance and coexistence.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.

H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Members of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.

The Tolerance and Coexistence programme focuses on instilling a culture of tolerance, coexistence and respect for others. It explores the academic and scholarly foundations required to connect the principle of tolerance with UAE national identity, giving candidates new skills to help them spread a culture of tolerance in society. Its academic focus and practical techniques enable participants to embody a culture of tolerance and coexistence, in order to spread these values locally and globally.

The programme aims to develop qualified and capable experts in tolerance, coexistence and respect for others, in addition to creating ambassadors of tolerance in society that can enhance the UAE’s regional and global status as a centre for tolerance.