Fri 14th August 2020

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President's telephone call

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday a telephone call from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President el-Sisi discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President el-Sisi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's historic step towards Israel, saying that such a step will contribute to driving the peace process and opening new horizons for stability in the middle East.

He also praised the agreement reached by the UAE, the United States and Israel to halt the Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, in a way that will maintain the two-state solution and revive opportunities for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed appreciation to President el-Sisi, saying that both the UAE and Egypt hold identical views on the region's issues. He also lauded Egypt's continuous support to the regional security and stability and its historic contributions to peace in the Middle East.

More Stories From Middle East

