(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

In separate phone calls, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the Eid greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Kuwaiti leaders, wishing them continued health and happiness and further welfare, progress and prosperity to the Kuwaiti people.

The Kuwaiti Emir and Crown Prince extended their best congratulations to the UAE leaders, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the welfare, prosperity and security of the UAE and its people and to grant President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa continued health and happiness.