UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Eid Greetings From Kuwait's Emir, Crown Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwait's Emir, Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

In separate phone calls, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the Eid greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Kuwaiti leaders, wishing them continued health and happiness and further welfare, progress and prosperity to the Kuwaiti people.

The Kuwaiti Emir and Crown Prince extended their best congratulations to the UAE leaders, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the welfare, prosperity and security of the UAE and its people and to grant President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa continued health and happiness.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Progress Best

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

12 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

57 minutes ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.