Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in the UAE capital.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged heartiest felicitations on the auspicious occasion with a number of Sheikhs, statesmen, top brass and a crowd of UAE citizens who conveyed tgeur best wishes of good health to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Present during the receptions were H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance along with a number of other sheikhs.