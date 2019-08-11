UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Eid Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in the UAE capital.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged heartiest felicitations on the auspicious occasion with a number of Sheikhs, statesmen, top brass and a crowd of UAE citizens who conveyed tgeur best wishes of good health to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Present during the receptions were H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance along with a number of other sheikhs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

11 hours ago

45 UK MPs urge UN Secretary Genral to take India's ..

12 hours ago

James Shera writes letter to Britis Prime Minister ..

12 hours ago

Tax collection, business registration facility mad ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.