Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Emirati Winners Of 2nd Position At VEX Robotics World Championship

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Emirati winners of 2nd position at VEX Robotics World Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received at Qasr Al Bahr a delegation of the Emirati school who notched the second position at the VEX Robotics World Championship, which was held recently in Louisville, Kentucky, where they vied with 790 teams represented from 50 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the delegates on the prestigious achievement which, he said, was made in a key area to which the UAE is attaching a paramount importance, namely Artificial Intelligence.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underlined the UAE leadership's determination to empower and enable present and forthcoming generations in all AI-related domains, noting that a growing importance is being directed to the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy as part of the country's endeavours to establish sustainable and smart cities for generations to come.

The strategy aims at positioning the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, and to develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas in the UAE.

He underscored the importance of providing a learning-friendly environment to students in order to unleash their potential and hone their skills in a way that helps them make great strides in areas of modern technology.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

