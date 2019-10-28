Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eritrean, Ethiopian students studying in Emirati universities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a delegation of Ethiopian and Eritrean students studying in Emirati universities at the UAE’s expense.

During a meeting held at the Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation, stressing that the UAE will continue to support science students, especially those who are talented, creative, innovate and can lead.

"We are keen to provide the appropriate academic environment for outstanding students, to help them continue their scientific careers and contribute to the development of their homelands and communities. We believe in the importance of science and knowledge to the future of nations," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged students to take advantage of available opportunities and initiatives, as well as work hard and persevere, to achieve their goals.

The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed while praising the UAE’s initiatives and support, which enabled them to continue their education and achieve their hopes and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Affairs; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with several Sheikhs, officials and citizens.