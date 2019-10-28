UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Eritrean, Ethiopian Students Studying In Emirati Universities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eritrean, Ethiopian students studying in Emirati universities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a delegation of Ethiopian and Eritrean students studying in Emirati universities at the UAE’s expense.

During a meeting held at the Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation, stressing that the UAE will continue to support science students, especially those who are talented, creative, innovate and can lead.

"We are keen to provide the appropriate academic environment for outstanding students, to help them continue their scientific careers and contribute to the development of their homelands and communities. We believe in the importance of science and knowledge to the future of nations," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged students to take advantage of available opportunities and initiatives, as well as work hard and persevere, to achieve their goals.

The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed while praising the UAE’s initiatives and support, which enabled them to continue their education and achieve their hopes and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Affairs; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with several Sheikhs, officials and citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Abu Dhabi Lead

Recent Stories

Prime Minister should contest next elections from ..

9 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament to Form Committee for Constitutio ..

9 minutes ago

Ex-Bolton Aide Fails to Show Up to Congressional H ..

9 minutes ago

World community, APA urged to ask India for ending ..

12 minutes ago

AJK to divert resources for rehabilitation of LoC ..

12 minutes ago

US, Canada, Mexico Anti-Trust Chiefs Hold Enforcem ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.