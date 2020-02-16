UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Ethiopian PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, who is currently visiting the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Ethiopian Prime Minister during the meeting, which took place in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries, and opportunities to strengthen ties further in a bid to best serve the interests of the two countries, and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Ahmed expressed their satisfaction with the progress and development the two countries have witnessed via their mutual relations, underscoring their keenness to further consolidate said ties, and expand upon them further.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, along with a number of issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Ethiopia Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives IMF Managing Director ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives World Bank President

50 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler receives Ivanka Trump at GWFD 2020

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GWFD 2020 opening sess ..

1 hour ago

AED85 billion investment opportunities in UAE Isla ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.