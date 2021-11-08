UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Executive Chairman Of World Economic Forum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During a meeting at Al Bahr Palace, they tackled the WEF agenda during the coming period. They also discussed the Expo 2020 Dubai and its role in strengthening the economic, trade, and investment partnerships among various countries globally, enhancing cooperation for global recovery from COVID-19 repercussions, and building bridges of understanding between cultures and civilisations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Schwab also tackled the "Great Narrative" meeting with the WEF, which the UAE will host in Dubai on 11th and 12th November, where a group of thinkers and experts from different countries will participate.

They also discussed the most critical issues on its agenda and their significance in exploring the future and developing shared solutions to its challenges.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority.

