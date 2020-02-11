(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Tuesday received at Qasr Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi, the new members of the Federal National Council, accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of FNC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the parliamentarians on the confidence placed on them by the UAE leadership and citizens to serve the nation at the FNC's fourth cycle "This fourth election cycle comes in continuation of the empowerment drive initiated by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2015 to consolidate the responsibilities and participation of the Council in the overall transformational development drive taking place in the country," Sheikh Mohamed said.

The meeting occasioned a reviews of ways to strengthen the role of the UAE parliament in addressing the most important areas of concern to the people of the country and the key issues which contribute to promoting development and progress nationwide.

"We are launching a new stage of national evolution across the country, and you are entrusted with great responsibilities and tasks to perform for the higher good of all Emiratis. We are looking forward to seeing the Parliament forging ahead on the path of protecting the unique fabrics of the UAE community, upholding its inherent values of loyalty and social cohesion and catering for its needs.

"

He underlined the importance of maintaining positive channels of cooperation between the FNC and various government departments in order to contribute to supporting the development drive and safeguarding the national gains achieved over the past decades.

The FNC's members expressed their thanks and appreciation for the great confidence and support they have received, affirming their determination to live up to the expectations of the UAE's leaders and citizens. They also voiced their pride and happiness at getting the opportunity to represent the UAE citizens at the council, pledging to spare no effort to ensure the country' progress and prosperity.

The Qasr Al Hosn Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.