Mohamed bin Zayed receives first batch of graduates of ADVETI’s retail commerce programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the first batch of graduates of the Abu Dhabi Educational and Training Institute’s, ADVETI, retail commerce programme for empowering citizens to work in the private sector, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to empower the youth and train them to be ready for the labour market, by teaching them the required skills to work in both the public or private sectors.

He added that empowering citizens is one of the country’s top priorities, due to its belief that people are the main pillars of the development process and the cornerstone of the country.

An ADVETI delegation, accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Institute, expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and praised his support for the institute and its initiatives.

The institute celebrated the graduation of the first batch of level four students of the programme, which includes 24 male and female citizens.

The programme awards its graduates an accredited diploma in retail commerce from the National Qualifications Authority and aims to provide them with employment opportunities in distinguished private sector companies.